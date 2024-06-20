[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. The social networking company sent e-mails to users, apologizing for a recently ------ service and acknowledging that the blame was theirs.

(A) dismissed

(B) suspended

(C) reserved

(D) adjourned

해석

그 소셜 네트워크 회사는 사용자들에게 최근에 중단되었던 서비스에 대해 사과하고 책임이 자신들에게 있음을 인정하는 내용의 이메일을 보냈다.

해설

형용사 어휘 문제

’그 소셜 네트워크 회사는 사용자들에게 최근에 중단되었던 서비스에 대해 사과하는 내용의 이메일을 보냈다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘중단하다’라는 뜻의 동사 suspend의 p.p.형 (B) suspended가 정답이다. 참고로 (A)의 dismiss는 ‘해임하다, 해고하다’, (C)의 reserve는 ‘예약하다’, (D)의 adjourn은 ‘(재판•회의 등을) 중단하다’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

apologize 사과하다 acknowledge 인정하다 blame 책임

2. Spokespersons for companies must have good judgment when speaking to the media, ------- providing information only when it’s necessary.

(A) prudence

(B) prudent

(C) prude

(D) prudently

해석

회사의 대변인들은 매체에 말할 때는 필요한 때에만 신중하게 정보를 전달하는 좋은 판단력을 가지고 있어야 한다.

해설

부사 자리 채우기 문제

빈칸 뒤의 분사구문(providing information only when it’s necessary)을 꾸밀 수 있는 것은 부사이므로 부사인 (D) prudently(신중하게)가 정답이다.

어휘

spokesperson 대변인 prudent 신중한, 조심성 있는

3. ------- the delegates disembark from the ferry, they will be brought to their hotels and served lunch.

(A) Once

(B) Despite

(C) While

(D) Until

해석

일단 대표단이 페리에서 내리면, 그들은 호텔로 이동하여 점심을 제공받을 것이다.

해설

부사절 접속사 채우기 문제

이 문장은 주어(they)와 동사(will be brought)를 모두 갖춘 완전한 문장이므로, 빈칸 이하(------- the delegates disembark from the ferry)는 수식어 거품으로 보아야 한다. 이 수식어 거품은 동사(disembark)를 갖춘 거품절이므로 수식어 거품절을 이끌 수 있는 부사절 접속사 (A), (C), (D)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘일단 대표단이 페리에서 내리면, 그들은 호텔로 이동할 것이다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 (A) Once(일단 ~하면)가 정답이다. 전치사인 (B)는 수식어 거품절을 이끌 수 없다.

어휘

delegate 대표, 사절 disembark 내리다, 상륙하다

정답

(B) / (D) / (A)

