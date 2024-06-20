Most Popular
-
1
Seoul says weapon aid to Ukraine 'depends on Russia's reaction'
-
2
'My name is Gabriel' to showcase top celebs switching lives with individuals abroad
-
3
First hearing for lawsuit involving Fifty Fifty scheduled for August
-
4
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over Kim-Putin talks
-
5
Man puts plastic bag over face of comfort women statue
-
6
Hybe confirms Illit’s concert in Macau despite China’s restriction on K-pop gigs
-
7
[Graphic News] S. Korea ranks 16th globally, 5th in Asia in TOEIC scores
-
8
Hanwha acquires Philly Shipyard, first Korean entry into US shipbuilding
-
9
Hanwha Qcells wins largest community solar deal in US
-
10
Passengers come to rescue of bus driver who fell ill while driving
Koreans' favorite YouTubers: Tzuyang and Kwaktube
Mukbang eating shows' enduring popularity in Korea confirmed in favorite YouTuber surveyBy No Kyung-min
Published : June 22, 2024 - 16:01
Eating and travel shows are a big hit among Koreans on YouTube, with "mukbang" YouTuber Tzuyang being the most popular, followed by travel YouTuber Kawktube, a survey showed Thursday.
In a poll conducted by Gallup Korea from March to April, involving 1,777 respondents aged 13 and older, Tzuyang topped the list with 5.2 percent choosing her as their favorite YouTuber. Kwaktube of the eponymous travel YouTube channel secured second place with 4 percent.
All YouTubers in the top five of the list were creators of either eating or travel content.
Mukbang creators Hamzy and Heebab ranked third and fourth with 2.4 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively. Another popular travel YouTuber, Pani Bottle, came in fifth with 2.1 percent.
However, the favorite YouTuber list did not necessarily align with their respective channel’s subscriber counts.
As of June 2024, while Tzuyang boasted over 10 million subscribers to her channel, Hamzy’s surpassed hers with 12.7 million. Heebab, another mukbang specialist, had 1.6 million subscribers. Although Kwaktube ranked second in popularity, the channel had 2 million subscribers, fewer than Pani Bottle's 2.24 million.
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea, US, Japan agree on close cooperation through 'timely' dialogue after Kim-Putin summit: Seoul minister
-
Leakage suspected after water released from spent fuel storage at Wolseong No. 4 nuclear power plant
-
[Weekender] Meet my green friends: Home gardening for healing, companionship