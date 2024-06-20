[Well-curated] Popular select shop, unique souvenirs and nighttime stroll at Deoksugung

People walk by Kith Seoul store in Seoul, on June 13. (Kim Jae-heun/The Korea Herald) People walk by Kith Seoul store in Seoul, on June 13. (Kim Jae-heun/The Korea Herald)

Kith Seoul emerges as Seoul’s premier flagship store Seongsu-dong has become a hot spot for young locals and international tourists alike. Among the bustling streets, the newest attraction drawing crowds is Kith’s flagship store, which opened its doors on May 31. Originating from New York, Kith is both a select shop and a fashion brand. What sets Kith Seoul apart is its distinction as the only Kith flagship store worldwide occupying an entire four-story building.

Clothes are displayed on the second floor of Kith Seoul store in Seoul on June 13. (Kim Jae-heun/The Korea Herald)

The ground floor has a dessert shop, Kith Treats, and a range of fashion accessories, while the second floor is dedicated to sneakers and clothing. The third and fourth floors house Sadelle's, a restaurant marking its debut in Asia. The third floor boasts a bar area, while the fourth floor offers a spacious terrace. The menu at Sadelle's features bagels, salmon, sandwiches, pancakes, omelets and French toast. The heart of Kith Seoul lies on its second floor, particularly the bustling shoe section at the entrance. One side of this floor showcases limited-edition graphic tees, hoodies, keychains and other items inspired by Seoul.

Kith Treats' ice cream (Kim Jae-heun/The Korea Herald)

A visit to Kith Treats is highly recommended. Known for its signature dessert -- ice cream topped with finely chopped snacks or cereals -- it has earned praise from popular K-pop girl group Blackpink members Jennie and Jisoo. Due to its popularity, reservations are essential for visiting Kith Seoul, especially on weekends when long queues are common. Kith Store 70, Yeonmujang-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul

Visitors enter Object in Mapo-gu, Seoul, Tuesday. (Lee Jung-youn/The Korea Herald)

Make your own items at prop shop If you are looking for a unique souvenir, visiting a prop shop or a pop-up store is one of the best options, and Object, which operates as a combination prop shop and pop-up store, stands out among them. Located next to the quiet Gyeongui Line Forest Park near Hongdae, Object's main store occupies a four-story white building. Here, you can find monthly exhibitions featuring new works by different creators, along with related goods on sale. The shop displays over 120 brands offering a wide range of products including candles, mobiles, stationery, interior decor, and jewelry as well as diverse handmade products. Currently, the main Object store is hosting an exhibition in collaboration with Inapsquare. The creative studio known for its black-and-white, simple drawings, Inapsquare is popular among young people and has undertaken numerous collaborations. The exhibition runs until July 30.

Korean food-themed patches and accessories are displayed in the prop shop Object, located in Mapo-gu, Seoul, Tuesday. (Lee Jung-youn/The Korea Herald)

One of the most popular features at the Object main store is a corner where visitors can customize their items using various patches. You can choose from letters, icons, images of Korean food or characters to create your own combination, which can then be ironed onto bags, pouches, and pencil cases. In addition to the main store in Mapo-gu, Object has branches in other areas such as Jongno-gu, Seongdong-gu, Daegu, Busan, Jeonju and Jeju Island. Each location has different holidays and business hours. The main store operates daily from noon to 9 p.m., except on major holidays.

Customers look around props and products in Object, Mapo-gu, Seoul, Tuesday. (Lee Jung-youn/The Korea Herald)

Object 13, Wausan-ro 35-gil, Mapo-gu, Seoul

The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea at Deoksugung in Seoul remains open late on Wednesdays and Saturdays. (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)

Night walk at Deoksugung, embroidery show Deoksugung, a Joseon royal palace, is a tranquil place in the midst of hectic Seoul. The palace remains open until 9 p.m. in summer, and you can stroll around the place, enjoying the unique atmosphere of an old palace at night. Inside the palace is the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea’s Deoksugung venue that shows Korean modern art. Currently, the exhibition “Korean Embroidery in Modern Times: The Birds Trying to Catch the Sun” brings together some 170 works, showing how the genre has evolved from the late 19th century. The museum closes at 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Wednesdays.

An installation view of "Korean Embroidery in Modern Times: The Birds Trying to Catch the Sun" at MMCA Deoksugung in Seoul (Courtesy of the museum)