[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

Rolling Hills Hotel launches Haribo-themed promotion

Rolling Hills Hotel in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, collaborates once again with the fruit gummy brand Haribo to present a unique hotel experience to its guests.

The promotion offers a chance to have a one-night stay in Haribo-themed room, a free gift set featuring Haribo tumbler, a reusable bag and jelly candies.

It includes free access to the fitness center, swimming pool and breakfast for two guests. There is a 50-percent discount for a child as well.

The package is priced from 220,000 won.

Legoland Korea Resort offers special summer promotion

Legoland Korea Resort in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, presents unique summer promotion “Unbeliebubble” to help its guests to beat the heat.

The package offers families and friends a chance to enjoy the theme park with a special bubble-making toy, “bubble wand.”

A maximum of five guests (two adults and three children) can enjoy their stays at Legoland Korea Resort with free breakfast as well.

Those with the Legoland Korea Resort’s annual pass can receive an additional 10 percent discount when making a reservation for the package.

The summer promotion is available until Aug. 31.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo unveils bingsu menu

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo, located in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, is offering a new bingsu menu this summer until Sept. 30.

Bingsu is a popular summer dessert made with shaved ice.

Guests can taste two types of bingsu -- honey red bean and apple mango -- at Caffe, the hotel’s cafe on the ground floor.

The honey red bean bingsu costs 66,000 won, while the apple mango bingsu is priced at 77,000 won.

It is available every day from noon to 7 p.m.

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel greets summer season

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel, located in Incheon’s Songdo-dong, presents the “Summer Premium Sale” package.

The promotion offers guests a chance to enjoy a total of six different types of deluxe and suite rooms with a maximum of 30 percent discount.

“Summer Premium Sale” also includes free breakfast and access to its fitness studio and lounge.

Reservations can be made through June 27. Guests can schedule their stays any time before July 19.

The package is priced from 223,000 won.

Grand Hyatt Seoul offers Brazilian barbeque promotion

Grand Hyatt Seoul, located in Yongsan, central Seoul, presents Brazilian-style barbeque churrasco at its restaurant The Terrace, featuring a live buffet station with a panoramic view of the city.

The promotion focuses on churrasco with different types of meat, rested at a low temperature.

Guests can freely enjoy the churrasco with the roasted corn, potato salad and tomato vinaigrette served along with the barbecue.

Online bookings are available via Naver Booking or the KakaoTalk channel “World of Hyatt.”

The food promotion, which started on June 1, is available until Sept. 1.