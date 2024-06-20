[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

Most Popular
[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Kim Da-sol
Published : June 21, 2024 - 09:01
“Inside Out 2”
(US)
Opened June 12
Animation
Directed by Kelsey Mann
A now-teenaged Riley sees her “mind headquarters” undergo a sudden demolition to make room for new emotions that emerge during puberty, with the addition of four new feelings to the mix: anxiety, envy, ennui and embarrassment.
“Handsome Guys”
(South Korea)
Opened June 26
Comedy
Directed by Nam Dong-hyub
Jae-pil (Lee Sung-min) and his friend Sang-gu (Lee Hee-jun), two well-meaning carpenters, relocate dreaming of a peaceful suburban life, but are constantly mistaken for troublemakers due to their intimidating appearances.
“Wonderland”
(South Korea)
Opened June 5
Sci-fi/Drama
Directed by Kim Tae-yong
Wonderland, an artificial intelligence service that allows people to communicate with departed loved ones through simulated video calls, causes mixed emotions for Jeong-in (Suzy) as her comatose boyfriend Tae-joo (Park Bo-gum) wakes up.
“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”
(US)
Opened May 22
Action/Sci-fi
Directed by George Miller
A young Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy), left with only fury after her mother is ruthlessly killed by warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), embarks on an 18-year journey of vengeance as she tries to find her way home.
