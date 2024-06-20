[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“Inside Out 2”

(US)

Opened June 12

Animation

Directed by Kelsey Mann

A now-teenaged Riley sees her “mind headquarters” undergo a sudden demolition to make room for new emotions that emerge during puberty, with the addition of four new feelings to the mix: anxiety, envy, ennui and embarrassment.

“Handsome Guys”

(South Korea)

Opened June 26

Comedy

Directed by Nam Dong-hyub

Jae-pil (Lee Sung-min) and his friend Sang-gu (Lee Hee-jun), two well-meaning carpenters, relocate dreaming of a peaceful suburban life, but are constantly mistaken for troublemakers due to their intimidating appearances.

“Wonderland”

(South Korea)

Opened June 5

Sci-fi/Drama

Directed by Kim Tae-yong

Wonderland, an artificial intelligence service that allows people to communicate with departed loved ones through simulated video calls, causes mixed emotions for Jeong-in (Suzy) as her comatose boyfriend Tae-joo (Park Bo-gum) wakes up.

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”

(US)

Opened May 22

Action/Sci-fi

Directed by George Miller

A young Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy), left with only fury after her mother is ruthlessly killed by warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), embarks on an 18-year journey of vengeance as she tries to find her way home.