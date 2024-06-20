[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Summer blooms at Morning Calm

Through July 14, hydrangeas of 200 different varieties will be showcased at the Garden of Morning Calm in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province.

The Secret Garden, one of the many gardens and trails at Morning Calm, touts a hydrangea field now at its peak, with elaborate installations making for a beautiful spot to take the snaps of a lifetime.

Morning Calm is open year-round from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission for adults is 11,000 won with discounts for children. See more details at morningcalm.co.kr.

Gwanghwamun food festival

About 20 food trucks line up to churn out some of the best Korean street foods at Sejong-ro Park near Gwanghwamun Square.

Between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday until May next year, the festival will offer perennial favorites such as kimchi fried rice and tteokbokki as well as unique drink concoctions -- ginseng shake with honey and ades made with omija or magnolia berry -- to name a few.

Check out more information at knock-knock.kr.

Lavender at Gochang farm

Check out a rare lavender show ending this Sunday.

Fields of blooming lavender will soothe your mind and body as you set foot in Gochang Blue Farm in North Jeolla Province.

Stop by between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., 30 minutes before farm closing, and don’t forget to leash your pets if they weigh 12 kilograms or over. Food is not allowed inside the farm.

The entrance fee is 5,000 won. Go to gobluefarm.com to find the latest information.

Garden show along Han River

The Seoul International Garden Show 2024 is running through Oct. 8 at Ttukseom Hangang Park in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul.

The park, illustrating the theme “Seoul, Green Vibe,” is divided into different gardens arranged by participants ranging from hobbyists to corporations to artists.

The park is open from noon to 7 p.m. until August, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in September and October. Find more details at sigs2024.com.

Night stroll at Sejong arboretum

The Sejong National Arboretum in Sejong City is offering admission at half price for those visiting the city garden in the evening.

Between 6 p.m. and 9:30 pm. on Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 12, visitors will find performances of gugak, traditional Korean music, and a chamber orchestra, as well as flea markets.

Tickets are priced 2,500 won for adults and the first 500 entrants will be given lanterns. Check the latest performance schedule at sjna.or.kr.