Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Korea declares full-fledged war to combat low birth rate

    Korea declares full-fledged war to combat low birth rate
  2. 2

    Putin, Kim sign treaty for mutual military support against 'aggression'

    Putin, Kim sign treaty for mutual military support against 'aggression'
  3. 3

    Korea hit by hottest June day on record

    Korea hit by hottest June day on record
  4. 4

    Ex-Alibaba Korea chief tapped CEO of Shinsegae’s Gmarket

    Ex-Alibaba Korea chief tapped CEO of Shinsegae’s Gmarket
  5. 5

    S. Korea to expand visa, job options for foreign students

    S. Korea to expand visa, job options for foreign students
  1. 6

    How will Kim-Putin summit affect China?

    How will Kim-Putin summit affect China?
  2. 7

    Will striking doctors go the distance?

    Will striking doctors go the distance?
  3. 8

    [Graphic News] Five Korean universities make global top 100

    [Graphic News] Five Korean universities make global top 100
  4. 9

    Man, now father of two, says he regrets killing mom 13 years ago

    Man, now father of two, says he regrets killing mom 13 years ago
  5. 10

    Billie Eilish to make Korean TV debut with 'The Seasons - Zico's Artist'

    Billie Eilish to make Korean TV debut with 'The Seasons - Zico's Artist'
ssg
지나쌤

[Graphic News] S. Korea ranks 16th globally, 5th in Asia in TOEIC scores

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : June 21, 2024 - 08:01

    • Link copied

According to an evaluation by the Korea TOEIC Committee, the average TOEIC score of South Korean nationals was 677 out of 990 points last year. This ranks Korea 16th among the 44 countries surveyed and fifth among the Asian countries surveyed.

Overall, Lebanon had the highest average TOEIC score, with an average of 834 points, followed by Germany (819), Belgium (784), Costa Rica (777) and India (776).

Among the Asian countries surveyed, Lebanon led with an average score of 834, followed by India (776), Jordan (702), the Philippines (690) and Korea (677). Asian countries that scored lower than Korea included China at 571, Taiwan at 566 and Japan at 561, showing that Korea scored about 100 points higher on average than these three East Asian neighbors.

Among the 44 countries surveyed, the most common reason for taking the TOEIC was graduation requirements, accounting for 28.2 percent of test-takers. This reason was followed by study purposes (28.1 percent), employment (24.1 percent), promotion (10 percent) and measuring language performance (9.7 percent).

More from Headlines