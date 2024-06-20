Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Korea declares full-fledged war to combat low birth rate

    Korea declares full-fledged war to combat low birth rate
  2. 2

    Putin, Kim sign treaty for mutual military support against 'aggression'

    Putin, Kim sign treaty for mutual military support against 'aggression'
  3. 3

    Putin arrives in Pyongyang for summit with Kim

    Putin arrives in Pyongyang for summit with Kim
  4. 4

    Ex-Alibaba Korea chief tapped CEO of Shinsegae’s Gmarket

    Ex-Alibaba Korea chief tapped CEO of Shinsegae’s Gmarket
  5. 5

    Korea hit by hottest June day on record

    Korea hit by hottest June day on record
  1. 6

    How will Kim-Putin summit affect China?

    How will Kim-Putin summit affect China?
  2. 7

    Will striking doctors go the distance?

    Will striking doctors go the distance?
  3. 8

    Man, now father of two, says he regrets killing mom 13 years ago

    Man, now father of two, says he regrets killing mom 13 years ago
  4. 9

    Billie Eilish to make Korean TV debut with 'The Seasons - Zico's Artist'

    Billie Eilish to make Korean TV debut with 'The Seasons - Zico's Artist'
  5. 10

    Calculation error opens path for SK chief's team to challenge ruling

    Calculation error opens path for SK chief's team to challenge ruling
ssg
피터빈트

Doctors launch pan-alliance committee

By Park Jun-hee

Published : June 20, 2024 - 17:51

    • Link copied

Choi Anna, the Korean Medical Association's spokesperson, speaks to reporters at a briefing held at the association's headquarters in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap) Choi Anna, the Korean Medical Association's spokesperson, speaks to reporters at a briefing held at the association's headquarters in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korean doctors launched a pan-alliance committee comprised of medical professors, junior doctors, students, and community doctors Thursday, seeking to take unified action against the government's plan to expand medical school quotas.

"The medical circle's demands, including rediscussing the quota hike, remain unchanged. If the government dismisses such, the committee will collect the opinions of hospitals and clinics nationwide on staging walkouts and discuss them during its first meeting on Saturday," Choi Anna, the Korean Medical Association's spokesperson, told reporters, declining to elaborate further.

The KMA, the largest coalition of doctors' group, led the launch of the 14-member committee that would represent the voices of doctors in different positions.

However, representatives of junior doctors and medical students have not joined the committee yet. Lim Hyun-taek, the KMA's chief known for his hawkish stance in the ongoing stalemate, also said he would not join the committee.

It's also unclear whether junior doctors and students would join the committee as Park Dan, KIRA's chief, has rejected the offer. Choi also said the council is waiting for students' decision to participate.

More from Headlines