Doctors launch pan-alliance committee

Choi Anna, the Korean Medical Association's spokesperson, speaks to reporters at a briefing held at the association's headquarters in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korean doctors launched a pan-alliance committee comprised of medical professors, junior doctors, students, and community doctors Thursday, seeking to take unified action against the government's plan to expand medical school quotas.

"The medical circle's demands, including rediscussing the quota hike, remain unchanged. If the government dismisses such, the committee will collect the opinions of hospitals and clinics nationwide on staging walkouts and discuss them during its first meeting on Saturday," Choi Anna, the Korean Medical Association's spokesperson, told reporters, declining to elaborate further.

The KMA, the largest coalition of doctors' group, led the launch of the 14-member committee that would represent the voices of doctors in different positions.

However, representatives of junior doctors and medical students have not joined the committee yet. Lim Hyun-taek, the KMA's chief known for his hawkish stance in the ongoing stalemate, also said he would not join the committee.

It's also unclear whether junior doctors and students would join the committee as Park Dan, KIRA's chief, has rejected the offer. Choi also said the council is waiting for students' decision to participate.