Scorching heat to continue, but rain expected over weekend

A pedestrian walks while covering his head with a pamphlet in the middle of a heat wave in Gwanghwamun Square, central Seoul, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Hot temperatures from Wednesday continued into Thursday, and are expected to continue into the weekend, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Thursday.

Heat wave advisory warnings that had been issued in 92 regions across South Korea persisted through Thursday. Four cities in Gyeonggi Province -- Gapyeong, Goyang, Yongin and Anseong -- raised their heat warning level to the second highest in the four-tier system. While the first-level heat wave alert is issued when the highest apparent temperature is expected to reach 33 degrees Celsius or higher for two consecutive days, the second-level alert is issued when the highest temperature is expected to reach 35 C or higher.

Daytime temperatures nationwide were expected to range between 25 C and 35 C, as Korea’s central region, North Jeolla Province and North Gyeongsang Province, expect to see daytime temperatures rise up to 33 C. Other provinces in the southern region were expected to see daytime temperatures rise up to 30 C.

Seoul, which saw its first heat wave warning of the year issued on Wednesday, was to see daytime temperatures reach as high as 35 C. Gangneung, Gangwon Province, was hit with another tropical night, with its daytime temperatures expected to reach up to 36 C.