Scorching heat to continue, but rain expected over weekend

Scorching heat to continue, but rain expected over weekendBy Lee Jung-joo
Published : June 20, 2024 - 15:31
Hot temperatures from Wednesday continued into Thursday, and are expected to continue into the weekend, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Thursday.
Heat wave advisory warnings that had been issued in 92 regions across South Korea persisted through Thursday. Four cities in Gyeonggi Province -- Gapyeong, Goyang, Yongin and Anseong -- raised their heat warning level to the second highest in the four-tier system. While the first-level heat wave alert is issued when the highest apparent temperature is expected to reach 33 degrees Celsius or higher for two consecutive days, the second-level alert is issued when the highest temperature is expected to reach 35 C or higher.
Daytime temperatures nationwide were expected to range between 25 C and 35 C, as Korea’s central region, North Jeolla Province and North Gyeongsang Province, expect to see daytime temperatures rise up to 33 C. Other provinces in the southern region were expected to see daytime temperatures rise up to 30 C.
Seoul, which saw its first heat wave warning of the year issued on Wednesday, was to see daytime temperatures reach as high as 35 C. Gangneung, Gangwon Province, was hit with another tropical night, with its daytime temperatures expected to reach up to 36 C.
Monsoon season started on Jeju Island, as the island was seeing up to 28.4 millimeters of rain per hour as of 10 a.m. Thursday morning. A heavy rain warning was issued for the island, with expectations of torrential rain reaching up to 30 millimeters per hour.
Due to rain and thick clouds, temperatures in Jeju Island and across the southern region have cooled slightly.
According to the KMA, rain is expected to fall nationwide Saturday, as monsoon season is to begin in the southern region with the North Pacific High subtropical anticyclone extending northwest and low pressure developing over the west coast.
For Saturday, the southern region can expect to see heavy rain ranging between 80 and 100 mm. However, the KMA added that there is a small possibility of even more rain falling if the low pressure trend along the west coast develops stronger than expected.
The KMA anticipates some 5 to 20 mm of rainfall in central regions of the country. However, this will not be declared as the start of monsoon season for the area, as it will be only temporary with low pressure passing through.
The Greater Seoul area -- which consist of Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province -- and Gangwon Province may also see rain showers on Monday, as low pressure moves toward the north.
While Saturday’s nationwide rain will temporarily cool the scorching heat, the KMA said it would feel much hotter than the actual temperature due to the humidity.
