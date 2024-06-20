SPO to present Mendelssohn and Tchaikovsky with Ray Chen

Vasily Petrenko (center), the music director of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and the members of the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra greet the audience after a performance in Seoul on April 21, 2022. (SPO)

The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra is set to hold two performances titled "Mendelssohn and Tchaikovsky with Ray Chen” next week at Lotte Concert Hall, under the baton of Vasily Petrenko, the music director of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Both concerts will commence with Weber's "Euryanthe" Overture before featuring Taiwanese violinist Ray Chen who will perform Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto in E minor on June 28 and Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto in D major, Op. on the following evening, June 29.

Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto, a piece celebrated for its passionate and lyrical melodies, was dedicated to the distinguished violinist Ferdinand David, who premiered the piece at Leipzig Gewandhaus in 1845.

Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto, inspired by Lalo's "Symphonie Espagnole," faced initial criticism for its technical difficulty but has since become a staple in the violin repertoire.