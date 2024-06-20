Home

[Photo News] Robotic butler for smart building

By Korea Herald

Published : June 20, 2024 - 11:29

    • Link copied

Hyundai Motor Group said Thursday that it has dispatched robotic services to the Factorial Seongsu office building in eastern Seoul. The DAL-e Delivery robot by Hyundai Motor and Kia and the parking robot by Hyundai Wia will automate services ranging from parking vehicles up to 2.2 tons to delivering items within the building weighing up to 10 kilograms. The parking robot will also synchronize with Hyundai-Kia’s automatic charging robot, set to arrive in the third quarter at the same building. Hyundai plans to expand these robotic services to additional buildings in the future. (Hyundai Motor Group)

