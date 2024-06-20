[팟캐스트] (594) "왜애앵" 이번 여름 유독 많은 모기, 왜?

진행자: 최정윤. Elise Youn

No. of mosquitoes unusually high in June

[1] Amid a relentless heat wave sweeping across South Korea, Seoul has seen a significant surge in its mosquito population over the past two weeks, turning a seasonal nuisance into a widespread concern.

*relentless: 가차 없는, 끈질긴 (relent: v. 포기하고 동의하다, 누그러지다)

*nuisance: 골칫거리, 성가신 사람(것/일) / public nuisance: 사회적 골칫거리

[2] According to the Seoul Mosquito Forecast System, the average mosquito activity index in the capital city has increased to the highest level of 100 in its four-tier system for two consecutive weeks since June 2.

*consecutive: 연이은

[3] The highest level of "unpleasant" means outdoor mosquito larval habitats are 50 to 100 percent formed. It is also defined by when five to 10 mosquitoes are seen penetrating indoors at night in areas where the concentration of freestanding houses is high, or when a person gets more than five mosquito bites during an outdoor activity at night, assuming that one remains in place for 10 to 15 minutes.

*larval: 유충, 애벌레

*penetrate: 관통하다, 침투하다

[4] During the same period a year ago, the mosquito activity index averaged 65.6.

"Unlike last year, it has rained a lot since early spring and the temperature has remained high, which has created the conditions for mosquitoes to live in puddles and other places early on," said Kim Dong-gun, an associate professor at Sahmyook University's Smith College, who is in charge of mosquito forecasting in Seoul.

*in charge of: ~맡아서, 담당하는

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240616050074

