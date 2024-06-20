Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Korea's largest doctors' group begins full-scale strike despite warnings

    Korea's largest doctors' group begins full-scale strike despite warnings
  2. 2

    Korea declares full-fledged war to combat low birth rate

    Korea declares full-fledged war to combat low birth rate
  3. 3

    Putin, Kim sign treaty for mutual military support against 'aggression'

    Putin, Kim sign treaty for mutual military support against 'aggression'
  4. 4

    Putin arrives in Pyongyang for summit with Kim

    Putin arrives in Pyongyang for summit with Kim
  5. 5

    Korea hit by hottest June day on record

    Korea hit by hottest June day on record
  1. 6

    Landmines kill, hurt North Korean soldiers deployed for ‘barren border’ project

    Landmines kill, hurt North Korean soldiers deployed for ‘barren border’ project
  2. 7

    How will Kim-Putin summit affect China?

    How will Kim-Putin summit affect China?
  3. 8

    Many Koreans say it's OK for partners to be fans of celebrities

    Many Koreans say it's OK for partners to be fans of celebrities
  4. 9

    Putin's state visit to North Korea sets stage for elevated ties

    Putin's state visit to North Korea sets stage for elevated ties
  5. 10

    Will striking doctors go the distance?

    Will striking doctors go the distance?
ssg
지나쌤

Seoul shares open higher on tech gains

By Yonhap

Published : June 20, 2024 - 09:31

    • Link copied

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap) An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Seoul shares opened higher Thursday, after a holiday in the US, helped by tech gains amid concerns over the possible delay of a long-awaited interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 7.46 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,804.79 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

US stock markets were closed on Juneteenth on Wednesday to commemorate the end of slavery in the US The Fed recently pared back projections for rate cuts this year.

In Seoul, tech stocks were lead gainers.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 0.5 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbed 1.1 percent, leading refiner SK Innovation Co. jumped 16 percent, and state-run Korea Gas Corp. gained 2.9 percent.

Among decliners, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. fell 0.5 percent, national flag carrier Korean Air Co. declined 0.5 percent, and leading steelmaker Posco Holdings shed 0.4 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,383.50 won against the US dollar, down 1.7 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines