[Photo News] K-food made in Georgia

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (left) and first lady Marty Kemp (on the governor's left) visit CJ Foodville's Tous les Jours bakery store in central Seoul on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the governor met with CJ Foodville CEO Kim Chan-ho to discuss business cooperation regarding the company's $54 million bakery and food processing plant that is under construction in Gainesville, Georgia, set for completion by the end of 2025. (CJ Foodville)