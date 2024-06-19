Home

    Korea's largest doctors' group begins full-scale strike despite warnings

    Putin arrives in Pyongyang for summit with Kim

    Dispute over 'disrespectful' form of speech leads to knife attack

    Thai travel to S. Korea plummets

    Landmines kill, hurt North Korean soldiers deployed for ‘barren border’ project

    Putin's state visit to North Korea sets stage for elevated ties

    Seoul to invest W650b in universities for city competitiveness

    [Herald Interview] Georgia promises stability for companies at time of uncertainty

    Netanyahu dissolves influential war Cabinet

    Many Koreans say it's OK for partners to be fans of celebrities

[Photo News] K-food made in Georgia

By Korea Herald

Published : June 19, 2024 - 17:51

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (left) and first lady Marty Kemp (on the governor's left) visit CJ Foodville's Tous les Jours bakery store in central Seoul on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the governor met with CJ Foodville CEO Kim Chan-ho to discuss business cooperation regarding the company's $54 million bakery and food processing plant that is under construction in Gainesville, Georgia, set for completion by the end of 2025. (CJ Foodville)

