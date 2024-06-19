Error in ruling could transform SK chief's divorce case: sources

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won’s high-profile divorce from his estranged wife Roh Soh-young took an unexpected twist after the Seoul high court made a rare rectification of a mistake in its ruling that ordered the chaebol chief to pay $1 billion in property division to the wife.

On Monday, the appellate court corrected numerical errors in its written judgment for the divorce settlement of Chey and Roh, but upheld its overall ruling involving the record-high divorce settlement.

Earlier in the day, Chey’s attorney argued that the court made a mistake in evaluating the value of the SK stocks Chey owns. This led to the court's miscalculation of how much their value had grown since Chey took ownership of them, and the chairman's level of contributions to the company, according to Lee Dong-keun, Chey's attorney from the Yoon & Yang law firm.

The court initially calculated the value of one Daehan Telecom share at 8 won in November 1994 when Chey purchased the stocks with the money he received from his father Chey Jong-hyun. Daehan Telecom, renamed SK C&C in 1998, is the origin of SK Inc., the group’s holding unit.

The court made a mistake by valuing the company stock at 100 won per share, when it should have been 1,000 won, in May 1998 -- when the former chairman passed away. From then to November 2009 when SK C&C went public, the court valued the company at 35,650 won per share.

So the court initially concluded that Chey Tae-won's contribution led the company to grow 335 times bigger, while his late father contributed to the company's growth by 12.5 times. But the actual figures should be 125 times for the father’s contributions and 35.5 times for the son’s contributions.

Based on the correct calculations, Chey’s legal team argues that the court should revisit the logic flow in designating what should be seen as joint property of Chey and Roh, hinting at an appeal to the Supreme Court.