Billie Eilish to make Korean TV debut with 'The Seasons - Zico's Artist'By Lee Yoon-seo
Published : June 19, 2024 - 15:54
Global pop sensation Billie Eilish is set to make her debut appearance on Korean television this Friday by appearing as a guest on KBS music talk show "The Seasons - Zico's Artist."
According to KBS, Eilish's segment was recorded at KBS headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul, on Tuesday.
"The Seasons," a successor to the popular music talk show "Yoo Hee-yeol's Sketchbook," invites popular musicians and celebrities for talks and performances.
The show is now in its fifth season, hosted by Zico of K-pop boy band Block B. The previous seasons have been emceed by various popular Korean singers including Jay Park, Choi Jung-Hoon from Jannabi, AKMU, and Lee Hyo-ri.
The ninth episode of "The Seasons - Zico's Artist"' featuring Eilish is scheduled to air at 10 p.m., Friday.
Eilish is currently in Korea promoting her third studio album "Hit Me Hard and Soft" which was released in May.
On Wednesday, Eilish participated in the filming of the tvN variety program "You Quiz on the Block," hosted by top comedians Yoo Jae-suk and Cho Sae-ho. The episode featuring Eilish is set to be broadcast sometime in June.
"Billie Eilish and her mother visited the studio together, enjoying a delightful meeting (with Yoo and Cho). A special room resembling Eilish's own room was set up in the studio, where they took various photos and thoroughly enjoyed their time with 'You Quiz," said a staff member from "You Quiz on the Block" on Wednesday via a press release.
On Tuesday, Eilish also hosted an exclusive listening session at Grand Walkerhill Seoul in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul.
During the session, Eilish played tracks from her third album for her Korean fans, while Jennie of Blackpink made a surprise appearance as the event's interviewer to discuss the album.
Eilish's third studio album includes ten tracks, including the title track "Skinny" and "Chihiro," which was inspired by Japanese anime "Spirited Away."
Eilish's debut studio album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" won five Grammy Awards in major categories including Album of the Year and Record of the Year at the 62nd Grammy Awards in 2020.
