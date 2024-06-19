Woman injures nurse who was 'too nice' to her husband

A woman in her 30s has been taken into custody after she attacked a hospital nurse with a knife for being "too nice to her husband," police said Wednesday.

The suspect is accused of attacking the victim at 12:57 p.m. Tuesday at a hospital on Jeju Island, according to the Jeju Dongbu Police Station. The victim, who was attending to the suspect's husband, sustained a 1.5-centimeter-long cut to her neck and received emergency medical treatment.

The suspect told police that the nurse being too nice to her husband had annoyed her. An investigation found that the victim and the suspect's husband were not acquainted with each other.

Officials told local media that the suspect does not appeared to have attacked the victim with an intent to kill, and said they plan to request the court to issue an arrest warrant.