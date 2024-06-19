Home

    Korea's largest doctors' group begins full-scale strike despite warnings

    Putin arrives in Pyongyang for summit with Kim

    Health issues plague K-pop girl groups

    Korea, China to hold first diplomatic security dialogue since 2015

    [Business Diplomacy] Korean firms evolve to stay on top of compliance: Kim & Chang lawyers

    Dispute over 'disrespectful' form of speech leads to knife attack

    Thai travel to S. Korea plummets

    Seoul's population falls, gets more diverse

    North Korea claims its own EV brand with improbable 720km range

    [Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Rose to join The Black Label: report

[Photo News] K-food made in Georgia

By Korea Herald

Published : June 19, 2024 - 15:13

CJ Foodville CEO Kim Chan-ho (left), Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (second from left) and first lady of Georgia Marty Kemp pose for a photo at a meeting at the company’s office in central Seoul, Tuesday. Kim and Kemp discussed future cooperation regarding the company’s bakery and food processing plant in Gainesville, Georgia, now under construction to be completed by the end of 2025. CJ Foodville estimated its investment in the project at around $54 million. (CJ Foodville)

