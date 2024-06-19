[Photo News] K-food made in Georgia

Most Popular
[Photo News] K-food made in GeorgiaBy Korea Herald
Published : June 19, 2024 - 15:13
CJ Foodville CEO Kim Chan-ho (left), Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (second from left) and first lady of Georgia Marty Kemp pose for a photo at a meeting at the company’s office in central Seoul, Tuesday. Kim and Kemp discussed future cooperation regarding the company’s bakery and food processing plant in Gainesville, Georgia, now under construction to be completed by the end of 2025. CJ Foodville estimated its investment in the project at around $54 million. (CJ Foodville)
Korea Herald
Articles by Korea Herald
