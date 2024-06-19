Golf legend Pak's complicated relationship with father turns into legal battle

World Golf Hall of Famer Pak Se-ri's father is known for having played a significant role in the golfer's career, but recent revelations involving alleged illegal activities on his part have illuminated a more complicated relationship.

Pak addressed the public in Tuesday’s press conference matters related to the Seri Pak Hope Foundation filing a complaint against her father, Pak Joon-chul, who was recently accused of forging a stamp bearing the foundation's name in order to submit an application to establish a golf school.

She revealed that she had long been paying back the senior Pak's debt, but vowed to stop covering for him.

"(The situation) has surpassed the level that I can bear. I've repeatedly covered my father's debt because we are family. But more debt kept on appearing, as if it had been waiting in line," she said in a press conference held at Coex in Seoul. "I came up here to tell you all that I will no longer be held responsible (for my father's) debt."

Pak said she does not know why her father wanted to start a golf school business, or if there are any other legal issues involved, saying she has not spoken with her father since the document forgery incident,

Pak is widely considered one of the best female golfers in the country's history, with 25 LPGA titles, including five wins at major tournaments. She became the first South Korean to win a major LPGA tournament in 1998 when she took the McDonald’s LPGA Championship title, now known as the Women's PGA Championship.

Throughout her Hall of Fame career, Pak had maintained a special bond with her father. He supported his daughter from her teenage prodigy days in the KLPGA, and it was he who Pak embraced during a tearful retirement ceremony in 2016.

The elder Pak is portrayed as a tough guy who put his daughter through rigorous training that many think bordered on child abuse. He was reported to have forced Pak to watch dog-fighting matches and practice her swing in graveyards at night, although the golfer stressed that the latter is a rumor.

In a 1998 interview with local daily JoongAng Ilbo, he did not deny the graveyard training incident and admitted to having been a gangster, saying he had even been stabbed in a dispute with a rival gang.

Despite rumors, the golfer stood by her father, describing him as a "good person" in interviews including a 2016 interview shortly after her retirement from the sport.