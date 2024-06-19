Home

Drunk man commits assault over installing AC for security guards

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : June 19, 2024 - 14:18

The South Korean police said Wednesday it is investigating a Busan man for assaulting the head of the residents' association at his apartment complex, over the association's decision to install an air conditioner in the complex's security guard's office.

According to Busan Saha Police Station, the suspect in his 60s punched the victim after a residents' association meeting at around 7:30 p.m. on June 11. The group had just decided to repaint the walls of the apartment and provide air conditioning for the security guards.

The suspect, who was drunk at the time, took issues with both decisions, and started loudly complaining. Then he turned violent, punching the leader of the association.

Officials are currently investigating him on the charge of violence, stipulated in the Criminal Act as the use of force on another person. But the police said it could press the additional charge of bodily injury on another, if the victim provides a written diagnosis of his injuries as caused by the incident.

