Uzbek envoy to Korea passes away

Uzbek envoy to Korea passes awayBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : June 19, 2024 - 14:16
Uzbek Ambassador to Korea Vitaly Fen died Tuesday in Uzbekistan, the embassy in Seoul confirmed. He was 77.
Fen, a Koryoin, an ethnic Korean of the former Soviet Union, was the longest-serving top diplomat in Seoul who continued his mission as Uzbek ambassador since 1999. He was a Korea specialist, as he served his diplomatic mission for 14 years from 1999 to 2013. He began his second mission in Seoul in 2017 and continued his service until his death.
Previously, he received the Order of Fidokorona Khizmatlari Uchun and Mehnat Shukhrati from Uzbekistan, and the Order of Gwanghwa from South Korea in recognition of his service in building ties between the two countries.
Fen also authored an autobiography last year, sharing personal insight into his life and work with seven South Korean presidents.
sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
