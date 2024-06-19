Musical weeks kick off with international market and festival

(Clockwise from top) "Fanletter," "Swag Age: Shout out, Joseon!," "Flyhigh, Taekwondo" and "KiKi's Borderline Personality Disorder Diary" are among 30 works selected to be introduced to overseas investors during K-Musical Market 2024 taking place Tuesday to Saturday.

Musicals are at the center of attention this week as two major events bring together domestic and international musical production companies, performers, experts and investors in Seoul and Daegu.

On Tuesday, the K-Musical Market, an annual event launched in 2021 to promote Korean original musicals internationally, kicked off with a forum on the latest trends in musical markets in Asia. The event serves as a platform for participants to share information on overseas expansion, local development, licensing agreements and attracting investments. This year, 30 works selected through a preliminary public offering will be introduced to overseas investors in Seoul’s Daehangno, known as the country’s mecca of performing arts and culture.

Eight works, including "Seopyeonje," "Vanishing," "Human Exploration Life," "Burn the Witch," "Fanletter," "Swag Age: Shout Out, Joseon!," "Flyhigh, Taekwondo" and "KiKi's Borderline Personality Disorder Diary," have been selected for the showcase presentation, where performances are directly presented to investors. Additionally, a total of 22 works, including "Marine Baseball King" and "Crow Forest," will be introduced to investors through presentations. Seventeen works will be chosen as outstanding pieces and will receive follow-up support, including showcase performances, connections with industry professionals and script localization in locations such as London's West End, Taipei and Tokyo.

The organizer, the Korea Arts Management Service, has prepared forums and lectures discussing the overseas expansion of Korean musicals, new work development in the US and UK production theaters, as well as sessions on trends in Broadway and China.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Tuesday, Chun Byong-geuk, the first vice minister of culture, sports and tourism, noted, "There was a great achievement with musical 'The Great Gatsby' advancing to Broadway in the US and winning a Tony Award. The government will continue various support projects to revitalize K-musical creation and expand overseas distribution."

Produced by OD Company Chief Producer Shin Chun-sool, “The Great Gatsby” officially opened on Broadway in April. On Monday, the musical’s costume designer, Linda Cho, won a Tony Award for best costume design in a musical.