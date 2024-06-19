Home

600 international students gather at ISF Spring 2024 job fair

By Choi Jeong-yoon

Published : June 19, 2024 - 13:47

International students participate in the ISF Spring 2024 career fair held at Sejong University in Gwangjin-gu, northern Seoul, on May 9. (Sejong University) International students participate in the ISF Spring 2024 career fair held at Sejong University in Gwangjin-gu, northern Seoul, on May 9. (Sejong University)

Sejong University announced the successful completion of the ISF Spring 2024 career fair, held on May 9 at its campus in Gwangjin-gu, northern Seoul. This event, designed to aid international students seeking jobs in the country, will return in November.

A total of 30 prominent companies, including Hanwha Foodtech, Hyosung Goodspring, and FG Korea, the operator of Five Guys in Korea, took part in the fair to conduct job interviews with international students.

Additionally, the fair welcomed students aspiring to start their own businesses. Booths to offer legal, patent and investment assistance were installed to provide consultations and support for budding entrepreneurs.

Open to international students from all universities, the fair saw participation from around 600 students in 202 majors, representing 75 local universities, 9 overseas universities and 7 university exchange programs. This marks the third ISF career fair hosted by Sejong University in collaboration with Job Center, a job listing platform by Siganmedia at the university.

Reflecting on the event's success, Han Jung-hoon, a senior manager from Sejong University's One-stop Service Center, stated, "Building on our previous events, we aimed to enhance our career programs and increase company participation. We hope this fair, which combines Sejong University's globalization efforts with Job Center's career consulting expertise, will help international students integrate into Korean society."

The previous fair in October saw 19 companies conducting interviews, highlighting the event's growing popularity.

Sejong University and Job Center plan to host the next career fair on November 7, with registration opening soon on Job Center's website. Students will be able to upload their resumes and apply for interviews online.

