Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Doctors begin indefinite strike

    Doctors begin indefinite strike
  2. 2

    Korea's largest doctors' group begins full-scale strike despite warnings

    Korea's largest doctors' group begins full-scale strike despite warnings
  3. 3

    Putin arrives in Pyongyang for summit with Kim

    Putin arrives in Pyongyang for summit with Kim
  4. 4

    Health issues plague K-pop girl groups

    Health issues plague K-pop girl groups
  5. 5

    Korea, China to hold first diplomatic security dialogue since 2015

    Korea, China to hold first diplomatic security dialogue since 2015
  1. 6

    [Business Diplomacy] Korean firms evolve to stay on top of compliance: Kim & Chang lawyers

    [Business Diplomacy] Korean firms evolve to stay on top of compliance: Kim & Chang lawyers
  2. 7

    Dispute over 'disrespectful' form of speech leads to knife attack

    Dispute over 'disrespectful' form of speech leads to knife attack
  3. 8

    Thai travel to S. Korea plummets

    Thai travel to S. Korea plummets
  4. 9

    Seoul's population falls, gets more diverse

    Seoul's population falls, gets more diverse
  5. 10

    North Korea claims its own EV brand with improbable 720km range

    North Korea claims its own EV brand with improbable 720km range
ssg
소아쌤

Seoul shares open higher on tech gains

By Yonhap

Published : June 19, 2024 - 09:34

    • Link copied

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap

Seoul shares opened higher Wednesday as investors scooped up tech stocks following a surge in US chipmakers.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 28.31 points, or 1.02 percent, to 2,792.23 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 percent to 38,834.86, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.03 percent to 17,862.23.

Nvidia Corp. surpassed Microsoft Corp. to become the world's most-valuable company for the first time.

In Seoul, tech and auto stocks led gains.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 1.6 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbed 1.3 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. gained 1.4 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. was up 1.2 percent.

Among decliners, national flag carrier Korean Air Co. fell 0.9 percent, leading shipping firm HMM declined 0.3 percent, and the state-run Korea Gas Corp. shed 2.9 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,380.25 won against the US dollar, up 0.85 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines