[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: Do you want to grab something for dessert?

B: I’d _______________, but I’m already full.

(a) like having

(b) like to have

(c) like to

(d) like

해석

A: 후식으로 뭐 좀 먹을래?

B: 나도 그러고 싶지만, 난 이미 배가 불러.

해설

to부정사를 대신하는 to 채우기

빈칸이 있는 절은 ‘나도 후식으로 뭐 좀 먹고 싶다’라는 의미가 되어야 자연스럽다. 이 문장을 완성하면 ‘I’d like to grab something for dessert’가 된다. 앞서 나온 어구가 to부정사로 반복되므로, 이를 to로 대신한 (c) like to가 정답이다.

어휘

grab (음식을) 잠깐 먹다, 잠깐 ~하다 dessert 후식

2.

A: How about some coffee?

B: That’s the _____ thing I need. I am so sleepy.

(a) just

(b) indeed

(c) truly

(d) very

해석

A: 커피 좀 마실래?

B: 그게 바로 내게 필요한 거야. 난 너무 졸리거든.

해설

형용사 자리 채우기

빈칸 뒤의 명사(thing)를 꾸밀 수 있는 것은 형용사이므로 형용사인 (a)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘그게 바로 내게 필요한 거야’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로, ‘바로 그, 다름 아닌 그’라는 뜻을 가진 형용사 (d) very가 정답이다. 부사인 (b)와 (c)는 형용사 자리에 올 수 없다.

어휘

just 공정한 indeed 확실히, 정말 very 바로 그, 다름 아닌 그

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. The actor did not attend the film’s London premiere, and _________________________.

(a) didn’t the director either

(b) either didn’t the director

(c) neither the director did

(d) neither did the director

해석

그 배우는 그 영화의 런던 시사회에 참석하지 않았고, 감독도 역시 그러했다.

해설

‘neither+조동사+주어’ 도치 구문 채우기

빈칸은 등위접속사 and 뒤에서 앞 절과 대등하게 연결되는 ‘주어+동사’의 자리이다. 빈칸 앞의 절이 ‘배우는 참석하지 않았다’라는 의미의 부정문이므로 부정어 neither를 포함한 (c)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 부정어 neither가 절의 맨 앞에 왔으므로, 조동사가 주어 앞으로 도치되어 ‘neither+조동사+주어’ 어순으로 온 (d) neither did the director가 정답이다.

어휘

premiere (영화의) 시사회, 개봉

4. George Foreman’s loss in a WBC bout in 1997 came as a big surprise, ______________________________ of the veteran boxer.

(a) in a match where so much was expected

(b) in a match where so was much expected

(c) where so much was expected in a match

(d) where was so much expected in a match

해석

그 베테랑 권투 선수가 많은 기대를 받았던 시합이어서, 1997년 WBC 경기에서 George Foreman의 패배는 충격으로 다가왔다.

해설

선행사에 맞는 관계부사 채우기

모든 보기에 온 관계부사 where은 선행사를 필요로 하므로, 장소와 관련된 선행사(in a match)가 where 앞으로 온 (a)와 (b)가 정답의 후보이다. 관계부사 where 다음에는 완전한 절이 와야 하므로, 주어(so much)와 동사(was expected)를 포함한 (a) in a match where so much was expected가 정답이다. 참고로 so much는 ‘많은’이라는 의미를 나타내는 표현으로 사용됨을 알아둔다.

어휘

loss 패배 bout (권투·레슬링) 경기, 시합 veteran 베테랑, 전문가

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) A: Our washing machine is broken again.

(b) B: But we just had it fixed last month.

(c) A: Yeah, but it’s so old, it’s to be expected.

(d) B: You’re right. Maybe it’s time we buy other one, then.

해석

(a) A: 우리 세탁기가 또 고장 났어.

(b) B: 하지만 우린 겨우 지난달에 그것을 수리했잖아.

(c) A: 응, 하지만 그건 너무 오래돼서, 예측된 일이야.

(d) B: 네 말이 맞아. 그렇다면 또 다른 하나를 살 때인 것 같아.

해설

올바른 부정대명사 채우기 문제

(d)에서 단수 부정대명사 one 앞에 other가 오면 틀리다. 문맥상 ‘이미 언급한 것 이외의 또 다른 하나’라는 뜻을 가진 형용사가 와야 하므로 부정형용사 another(또 하나의)가 와야 하기 때문에 other가 another로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (d) B: You’re right. Maybe it’s time we buy other one, then이 정답이다. 참고로, other는 복수 명사 앞에 쓰이는 형용사임을 알아둔다.

어휘

washing machine 세탁기 to be expected 예측되는, 생각했던 대로

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(c) / (d) / (d) / (a) / (d) other -〉 another

