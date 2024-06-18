Home

Olive trees, poems at Park No-hae photo exhibition

By Hwang Dong-hee

Published : June 19, 2024 - 15:30

    • Link copied

"Three Olive Trees" (Ra Cafe Gallery)

A photo exhibition titled "Beneath the Olive Tree," featuring 37 photographs by poet and photographer Park No-hae, is currently running at the Ra Cafe Gallery in Jongno, central Seoul.

Best known for his 1984 collection of poems "Dawn of Labor," Park is a revolutionary-turned-poet and photographer who emerged as an icon of resistance during the repressive 1980s.

The exhibition showcases photographs taken between 2005 and 2008, capturing olive trees in various locations such as Jerash in Jordan, Salfit, Bethlehem and Hebron in Palestine, as well as Tell Mardikh and Tell Beydar in Syria, which are known for their expansive olive groves.

Each photo is accompanied by a poem written by Park and translated into English by An Seon-jae, also known as Brother Anthony.

"Beneath the Olive Tree" runs until Aug. 25 and is open to the public free of charge.

Park is currently working on his next book “The Human Path in Space” which he has been writing for over 30 years, according to his publisher.

