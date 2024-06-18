Home

[Graphic News] Jamsil overtakes Gangnam as Seoul’s busiest subway station

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : June 19, 2024 - 08:01

    • Link copied

Jamsil Station on Seoul’s Subway Line No. 2 has replaced Gangnam Station of the same line as the capital’s busiest station, with over 150,000 passengers using the station per day, Seoul Metro said.

Jamsil Station in southeastern Seoul served a daily average of 155,229 passengers in the first four months of this year, compared with Gangnam Station with a daily average of 151,607 passengers, according to Seoul Metro’s analysis of traffic at all stations on Line Nos. 1-9.

Gangnam Station in southern Seoul had long ranked as the capital’s busiest station.

Other busy stations with a daily average of over 100,000 passengers include Hongik University Station on Line No. 2, Guro Digital Complex Station on Line No. 2, Seoul Station on Line No. 1, Sillim Station on Line No. 2 and Samseong Station on Line No. 2, the operator said. (Yonhap)

