Netflix's 'Agents of Mystery' promises realistic mystery-solving with star-studded casts

From left: Yu Ji-min, John Park and Lee Eun-ji in "Agents of Mystery" (Netflix)

Netflix's new mystery reality show "Agents of Mystery," featuring a star-studded cast, ranging from popular Korean comedians to top K-pop idols such as Karina of aespa, will emphasize a high level of realism in its approach to mystery-solving quests, said the producer Tuesday.

"Agents of Mystery" stars singer John Park, actor Kim Do-hoon, comedians Lee Eun-ji, Lee Yong-jin and K-pop idols Lee Hye-ri of Girl's Day and Yu Ji-min, more popularly known as Karina of aespa. The six members collaborate to uncover the truth behind numerous mysteries.

The show marks the return of director Jung Jong-yeon, who previously helmed hit mystery reality show series such as Tving's "High School Mystery Club" and tvN's "Great Escape."

Jung emphasized that "Agents of Mystery" sets itself apart from other shows in the same genre by emphasizing adventure over the process of solving problems.

"When directing mystery reality shows, I don't typically prioritize the act of solving mysteries," said Jung, during a press conference held in Mapo-gu, Seoul, Tuesday.

"The essence of this show revolves around the cast members embarking on adventures, with solving mysteries being secondary."

According to Jung, his main priority was ensuring that the cast was fully engaged in the show.

"We dedicated significant effort not only to the visual elements but also to the tactile sensations, the weight of each prop, and even the taste of water, all aimed at maximizing immersion and achieving a high level of realism," he added.