Samsung’s Galaxy S24 to livestream Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is installed along the banks of the River Seine in Paris. (Samsung Electronics)

As the Paris 2024 Olympics is set to hold its opening ceremony outside the confines of a stadium for the very first time, Samsung Electronics will install its flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones inside the city to broadcast the iconic event, the tech giant said Tuesday.

Samsung, an official partner for the Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic events, announced that it will install more than 200 units of its most up-to-date smartphone at the bow and sides of each of the 85 vessels that will be carrying 10,500 athletes while floating down the Seine River in the parade to open the Olympics.

“Having been a Worldwide Partner for nearly three decades, we know first-hand how important it is to create and enable the same meaningful connections at the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” Choi Seung-eun, the executive vice president and head of mobile device marketing at Samsung said.

“We’re honored to be working closely with the International Olympic Committee and Olympic Broadcasting Services to provide high-quality footage that will be part of a series of firsts at Paris 2024 and bring fans at home and onsite even closer to the excitement.”

As the Official Smartphone and Computing Equipment partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Samsung said it would harness its advanced mobile technology and 5G connectivity to provide a closer perspective of these iconic celebratory and competition moments.

This new view, powered by Samsung Galaxy innovation, will not just help Paris 2024 deliver on its promise to be the most open Games ever, but also further Samsung’s legacy of innovation in support of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the company said.

The high-quality HDR footage taken with the Galaxy S24 Ultra devices will be shared and streamed via a private 5G network powered by Orange, the official mobile network provider of Paris 2024 in France.

Orange will install more than a dozen 5G antennas along the Seine to create the first-ever 5G standalone network in France, as this collaboration is designed to ensure a seamless 5G connectivity and viewing experience for fans around the world, Samsung added.

For the Paris 2024 Olympics, the French government is preparing to hold the opening ceremony at the heart of the capital, along the River Seine, and the event will be open to the general public.

Departing from the Austerlitz Bridge, the iconic parade will follow a six-kilometer route through the center of Paris, passing some of the official Olympic Games venues before the ceremony’s grand finale at the Trocadero.