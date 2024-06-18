Octogenarian killed by man falling from apartment

Two people died when a man who fell from an apartment building in Busan landed on top of another man, police said Monday.

According to Busan Sasang Police Station, a man in his 50s fell from the 15th-floor unit of an apartment complex in Sasang-gu, Busan, at around 7 a.m. on June 15. He landed on another man in his 80s who was walking by.

The younger man died instantly. The older man received treatment at a nearby hospital, but died the next day.

It is unclear why the man fell, as the initial investigation did not find evidence of suicide.

Officials said they were mulling support for the 80-something as a victim of a crime.

The death could be considered involuntary manslaughter, particularly if the court determined the perpetrator had been aware of the potential dangers of their actions, but no criminal case will be opened, as the dead cannot be subject to prosecution.

Officials are questioning eyewitnesses to determine exactly what happened.