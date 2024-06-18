Many Koreans say it's OK for partners to be fans of celebrities

A recent survey indicated that many South Koreans react positively toward their girlfriends or boyfriends becoming avid fans of a celebrity.

Local matchmaking company Duo surveyed 500 men and women between May 27 and 29, and asked what they felt about their romantic partners joining a celebrity fan club. The survey was conducted on individuals who have both been in a romantic relationship and been a member of a fan club.

Some 89 percent of the respondents reacted positively, with 36 percent saying "it seems like a healthy habit," while 32 percent said "it's impressive that (my romantic partner) can have such genuine affection for something."

Of the 11 percent who said they are opposed, 51 percent worried that their romantic partner could put the fan club before the relationship, while 42 percent said "it looks like a waste of time and money."

The majority of the respondents, 68 percent, said they did not let their activities as a fan of a celebrity get in the way of their dating life.

Some 19 percent said their romantic partners' being a fan had led to a dispute. When asked how they addressed the issue, 53 percent said they "decided to respect each other's life," while 17 percent said "I decided to be a fan as well."

About 14 percent said the dispute ultimately led to a breakup, while 11 percent said they limited their partners' activities as a fan club member.