[Photo News] Future military rover

[Photo News] Future military roverBy Korea Herald
Published : June 18, 2024 - 13:58
Hyundai Rotem, in partnership with Hyundai Motor Group, has unveiled its HR-Sherpa autonomous vehicle, the fourth generation designed for versatile military applications, including surveillance, reconnaissance, combat and logistical support. It is the only vehicle of its kind to have undergone real-world testing with the Korean military, participating in joint drills with the US Army and Korea's Armed Forces Day celebration last year. (Hyundai Rotem)
