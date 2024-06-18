[Photo News] Future military rover

Hyundai Rotem, in partnership with Hyundai Motor Group, has unveiled its HR-Sherpa autonomous vehicle, the fourth generation designed for versatile military applications, including surveillance, reconnaissance, combat and logistical support. It is the only vehicle of its kind to have undergone real-world testing with the Korean military, participating in joint drills with the US Army and Korea's Armed Forces Day celebration last year. (Hyundai Rotem)