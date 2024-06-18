Seoul City names former PPP supreme council member as new vice mayor

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday it has appointed Kim Byung-min, a former member of the ruling People Power Party's Supreme Council, as its deputy mayor for political affairs.

The 42-year-old will be Seoul's third vice mayor, alongside the first and the second administrative deputy mayors.

Kim's main task will be to assist Mayor Oh Se-hoon in overseeing public relations affairs and serving as a mediator between the city administration and media, city council, and national assembly.

“Kim is well-versed in media relations, and his ability to communicate effectively with the public is considered one of his strengths,” the office said.

Kim began his political career in 2010 by winning a seat on the Seocho District Council. He later served as a spokesperson for the PPP’s presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol during the 2022 presidential election. He also has experience as a member of the PPP's Supreme Council.

Kim holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and commerce from Kyung Hee University, as well as a master’s degree in business administration and a doctorate in public administration from the same institution.