  1. 1

    Top 4 conglomerates convene strategy meetings to navigate uncertainties

    Top 4 conglomerates convene strategy meetings to navigate uncertainties
  2. 2

    Doctors begin indefinite strike

    Doctors begin indefinite strike
  3. 3

    Doctors to go on indefinite walkout as government rejects final demands

    Doctors to go on indefinite walkout as government rejects final demands
  4. 4

    Putin's Pyongyang trip highlights need for bond in isolation

    Putin’s Pyongyang trip highlights need for bond in isolation
  5. 5

    [Graphic News] Son Heung-min named 10th-best forward

    [Graphic News] Son Heung-min named 10th-best forward
  1. 6

    [Business Diplomacy] Korean firms evolve to stay on top of compliance: Kim & Chang lawyers

    [Business Diplomacy] Korean firms evolve to stay on top of compliance: Kim & Chang lawyers
  2. 7

    Korea, China to hold first diplomatic security dialogue since 2015

    Korea, China to hold first diplomatic security dialogue since 2015
  3. 8

    Dispute over 'disrespectful' form of speech leads to knife attack

    Dispute over 'disrespectful' form of speech leads to knife attack
  4. 9

    Health issues plague K-pop girl groups

    Health issues plague K-pop girl groups
  5. 10

    North Korea claims its own EV brand with improbable 720km range

    North Korea claims its own EV brand with improbable 720km range
N. Korean soldiers briefly cross border for 2nd time in less than 2 weeks

By Yonhap

Published : June 18, 2024 - 11:31

    • Link copied

A North Korean guard post within the Demilitarized Zone, separating the two Koreas, June 4, 2024. (Yonhap) A North Korean guard post within the Demilitarized Zone, separating the two Koreas, June 4, 2024. (Yonhap)

North Korean soldiers working in the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas briefly crossed into the South again Tuesday before returning to their side after the South fired warning shots, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

It marked the North's second border violation in less than two weeks after a similar incident on June 9.

The JCS said around 20 to 30 North Korean soldiers carrying work tools crossed the Military Demarcation Line within the DMZ in the central section of the border at around 8:30 a.m., according to the JCS.

The South Korean military conducted warning broadcasts and fired warning shots, prompting the North Korean soldiers to return to their side of the border, the JCS said, adding that there was no unusual activity after the warning shots.

A JCS official said the incident appears to be accidental.

The border violation came as North Korea has been deploying hundreds of troops in front-line areas since April to conduct an array of activities, such as planting mines, erecting walls and building roads for military operations.

"These activities appear to be measures to strengthen internal control of the North Korean military and residents and fend off their attempts to cross the border," the JCS said. (Yonhap)

