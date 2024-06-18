Home

S. Korea, US, Japan to hold industry ministerial meeting next week

By Yonhap

Published : June 18, 2024 - 10:19

    • Link copied

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attend a joint press conference following a trilateral summit meeting at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland on Aug. 18, 2023. (Getty Images) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attend a joint press conference following a trilateral summit meeting at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland on Aug. 18, 2023. (Getty Images)

South Korea, the United States, and Japan plan to hold a trilateral industry ministerial meeting in Washington next week, a government official said Tuesday, with possible agenda items including ways to maintain a stable supply chain and address China's trade policies.

The meeting, scheduled to be held on Wednesday, comes as the three countries' leaders agreed to hold industrial ministerial meetings regularly during a summit at Camp David in Maryland in August.

"A meeting among Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Japanese Trade Minister Ken Saito on June 26 in Washington is currently being definitively arranged," the official said.

"Although each minister has their own respective schedules, including parliamentary ones, they plan to attend the meeting after winning understandings," the official said.

The three countries may discuss establishing a system where they can promptly cooperate when facing shortages of key materials as well. Other possible agenda items include responses to China's export control policies.

Ahn may also hold bilateral meetings with his US and Japanese counterparts, respectively, on the margins of the trilateral gathering, according to the official. (Yonhap)

