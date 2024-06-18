Home

Seoul shares open higher on US gains

By Yonhap

Published : June 18, 2024 - 09:30

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap) An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened sharply higher Tuesday following overnight gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 25.01 points, or 0.91 percent, to 2,769.11 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

In the United States, Wall Street's main indices finished bullish, led by tech shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.49 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.95 percent.

In Seoul, large caps led the strong opening.

Samsung Electronics added 1.79 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix jumped 3.59 percent.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor rose 1.62 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution increased 1.49 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,379.5 won against the US dollar, up 1.7 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

