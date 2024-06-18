Putin says Russia, N. Korea to develop alternative settlement system

Russia and North Korea plan to develop an alternative settlement system that will not be controlled by Western countries, as the two nations seek to upgrade bilateral ties to a higher level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

Putin made the remark in an article contributed to the Rodong Sinmun, North Korea's main newspaper, as he was set to make his first visit to North Korea in 24 years Tuesday for talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

"We are firmly convinced that we will put bilateral cooperation onto a higher level with our joint efforts," Putin said.

He said Russia and North Korea will develop alternative systems for trade and mutual settlements not strained by Western countries and jointly oppose their "illegitimate" restrictive measures.

Putin appears to indicate that Russia and North Korea, both under international sanctions, could develop trade and settlement schemes that will not be affected by the U.S. dollar-based international financial system.

He also said Russia is planning to build an "equal and indivisible" security structure in Eurasia. He did not disclose other details.

Russia will ramp up exchanges and cooperation with North Korea in such areas as education, tourism and culture, Putin said.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Putin is expected to sign "important" documents with the North's leader Wednesday that will likely include a treaty on a comprehensive strategic partnership, according to Russia's TASS news agency.

Putin also extended his appreciation to North Korea for supporting Russia's war in Ukraine and voiced his support for North Koreans' struggle to defend their sovereignty against "the cunning, dangerous and aggressive enemy."

"We highly appreciate that the DPRK is firmly supporting the special military operations of Russia being conducted in Ukraine, expressing solidarity with us on major international issues and maintaining the common line and stand at the U.N.," Putin said.

Putin's two-day trip is a reciprocal visit after Kim traveled to Russia's Far East in September last year for the summit with Putin.

It will mark Putin's first trip to North Korea since July 2000, when he met with former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, the late father of the current leader. (Yonhap)