[Graphic News] 1 in 10 Korean households buy lottery tickets

According to Statistics Korea, 1 in 10 Korean households purchased lottery tickets in the second quarter of this year, marking the highest proportional increase in the past five years. These households spent an average of 7,321 won ($5.30) per month on lottery purchases.

Approximately 2.2 million households bought such tickets, encompassing the scope of Lotto, the pension lottery, horse racing and bicycle racing, in the last quarter. This accounts for 10.1 percent of the surveyed households.

The proportion of households purchasing lottery tickets has fluctuated between 8 and 9 percent over recent years, with 9.3 percent in 2020 and 8.8 percent in 2022 in the first quarter.

The average monthly expenditure on lottery tickets by households in the last quarter was 7,321 won, reflecting a 3 percent decrease from the same quarter last year, which stood at 7,550 won.