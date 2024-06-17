Home

Russian spy chief Naryshkin: Putin's visit to North Korea will yield good results, TASS reports

By Reuters

Published : June 17, 2024 - 20:02

Russia's President Vladimir Putin visits Senezh Management Workshop before a meeting with participants of the Russia's President Vladimir Putin visits Senezh Management Workshop before a meeting with participants of the "Time of Heroes" project established for Russian service members, who were involved in the country's military campaign in Ukraine and study to take up leadership positions in the state administration system, in the Moscow region's city of Solnechnogorsk, Russia, Friday. (Reuters-Yonhap)

MOSCOW (Reuters) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin's planned visit to North Korea has been well prepared and will bring good results, foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin was quoted by state news agency TASS as saying on Monday.

Putin, who has developed closer relations with North Korea since the start of the war in Ukraine, is expected to visit the country shortly.

