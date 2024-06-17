Russian spy chief Naryshkin: Putin's visit to North Korea will yield good results, TASS reports

Most Popular
Russian spy chief Naryshkin: Putin's visit to North Korea will yield good results, TASS reportsBy Reuters
Published : June 17, 2024 - 20:02
MOSCOW (Reuters) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin's planned visit to North Korea has been well prepared and will bring good results, foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin was quoted by state news agency TASS as saying on Monday.
Putin, who has developed closer relations with North Korea since the start of the war in Ukraine, is expected to visit the country shortly.
