Mayor Choi an administrative expert with compassion and justice

Mayor Choi Min-ho, the driving force behind Sejong City, stands out as a seasoned public administrator boasting 31 years of comprehensive service in pivotal roles spanning central and local governance.

Originating from Daejeon in 1956, he completed his education at Boseong High School and Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul.

Subsequently, he pursued a master's degree in public administration at Yonsei University, a law degree at Tokyo University in Japan, and achieved a doctorate in law from Dankook University in Seoul.

Since his successful completion of the higher civil service examination in 1980, Mayor Choi has left his mark as the deputy governor of South Chungcheong Province, the head of the Human Resources Department at the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, and the vice minister-level chairman of the Appeals Commission at the same ministry.

Notably, in 2002, he operated the organizing committee for the Anmyeon Island International Flower Expo, an endeavor that successfully laid the groundwork for his vision to transform Sejong City into a globally renowned garden city.

In 2011, he was the head of the National Agency for Administrative City Construction, playing a pivotal role in fortifying the city's essence ahead of Sejong City's establishment.

Transitioning to chief of staff to the prime minister in 2015, he tactfully cultivated a broad network of relationships within the central government.

In 2022, he ran for the city’s mayoral election with the ruling People Power Party’s ticket and defeated his rival from the main opposition Democratic Party.

Leveraging his wealth of experience and influential connections, Mayor Choi articulates his ambition to evolve Sejong City into a cutting-edge metropolis with self-sustaining capabilities.

Recognized for his commitment to human values and ethics that transcend the realms of law and politics, Mayor Choi is also eager to communicate with local communities.

His weekly "Monday Letter" contributions to the local newspaper serve as a platform for fostering dialogue with residents, underscoring his dedication to inclusive engagement. As Mayor Choi steers Sejong City toward progress, the future appears promising, brimming with anticipation for the transformative impact he envisions.