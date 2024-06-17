Samsung, SNU to set up joint AI research lab

Most Popular
Samsung, SNU to set up joint AI research labBy Kim Jun-hong
Published : June 17, 2024 - 15:46
Samsung Electronics and Seoul National University are collaborating to establish a joint research center dedicated to advancing artificial intelligence technology and nurturing talent in the field.
Samsung Electronics held a signing ceremony Monday at SNU’s Global Engineering Center for Engineers in southern Seoul to formalize the establishment of the joint AI research center.
Key figures including Cheun Kyung-whoon, president and chief technology officer at Samsung's DX or device experience division, and Kim Young-oh, dean of SNU College of Engineering, attended the ceremony.
Samsung and SNU agreed to carry out collaborative research on key technologies, including on-device AI and multi-modal AI, over the next three years.
The company also plans to conduct recruitment activities aimed at fostering talent among the master's and doctoral researchers involved in the project.
Earlier this year, Samsung launched its latest flagship Galaxy S24, dubbed the "industry's first AI smartphone," which features diverse AI-based services such as real-time translation, advanced photo editing and Google-powered Circle to Search.
The tech giant is broadening its product lineup with AI-integrated offerings to its TV and home appliances.
Samsung Electronics explains that this collaboration with SNU will enable the company to secure critical AI technologies and strengthen the competitiveness of its products.
"We expect that the newly established joint research center will not only bolster our competitiveness in AI technologies and products but also contribute to securing exceptional talent for future AI research," said Cheun, the Samsung executive.
