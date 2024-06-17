Hanjin to extend logsitics network in Europe

Most Popular
Hanjin to extend logsitics network in EuropeBy Park Se-ra
Published : June 17, 2024 - 14:02
Hanjin Logistics Corp., an affiliate of domestic airline-to-logistics conglomerate Hanjin Group, said Monday it is expanding its logistics network in Europe with plans to launch two new locations, in Hungary and Morocco, this year alone.
The new initiative follows an assessment of the market potential by Hanjin Logistics President and CEO Noh Sam-sug and President and Chief Marketing Officer Emily Cho during their recent visits to Germany, the Czech Republic and Norway.
The company currently operates 37 overseas logistics hubs in 18 countries. This year, it aims to increase the number to 42 locations in 22 countries.
Since establishing its European head office in Prague in 2013, the company has expanded its regional network to include Australia's Vienna, Germany's Frankfurt, Poland's Wroclaw and Norway's Oslo.
With the pending launches in Hungary and Morocco this year, its European logistics network is expected to increase to 12 locations by 2027.
Hanjin said it is also betting big on e-commerce shipping services across Europe. So far, its strategic focus has been Germany, but it plans to expand its presence in France, Poland and the UK.
The company also intends to enhance its road feeder service operations, targeting non-European airlines and securing cargo volumes from both Korean and global businesses operating in Europe.
“Since entering the European logistics market in 2013, we have been enhancing our global logistics capabilities,” a company official said. “Leveraging nearly 80 years of active logistics operations worldwide, we will continue to elevate our competitiveness in Europe.”
