[Photo News] Hanwha's rocket system in Paris

Korean defense giant Hanwha Aerospace and defense electronics provider Hanwha Systems are presenting their latest advancements at Eurosatory 2024, the world’s largest defense exhibition, held in Paris this week. The highlight is Hanwha Aerospace's Chunmoo guided weapon system -- a versatile, self-propelled multiple-launch rocket system that has drawn interest from the Middle East, Europe and Southeast Asia for its ability to fire both guided and unguided rockets, providing versatile firepower for a range of battlefield scenarios. (Hanwha Aerospace)