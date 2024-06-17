[Photo News] Hanwha's rocket system in Paris

Most Popular
-
1
Top 4 conglomerates convene strategy meetings to navigate uncertainties
-
2
[AtoZ into Korean Mind] Korea's broken ladder of social mobility
-
3
Doctors to go on indefinite walkout as government rejects final demands
-
4
Yoon visits ancient Uzbek city, wraps up Central Asia trip
-
5
[Weekender] IV drips: A quick energy shot for overworked Koreans
-
6
Putin’s Pyongyang trip highlights need for bond in isolation
-
7
Yoon returns amid tensions over Putin's Pyongyang visit
-
8
[KH explains] Why Korean battery companies are key to Tesla's 2170 upgrade strategy
-
9
[Drama Tour] Follow Suwon’s fortress to find traces of ‘Lovely Runner’
-
10
Korea to promote eco-friendly albums in K-pop industry
[Photo News] Hanwha's rocket system in ParisBy Korea Herald
Published : June 17, 2024 - 13:56
Korean defense giant Hanwha Aerospace and defense electronics provider Hanwha Systems are presenting their latest advancements at Eurosatory 2024, the world’s largest defense exhibition, held in Paris this week. The highlight is Hanwha Aerospace's Chunmoo guided weapon system -- a versatile, self-propelled multiple-launch rocket system that has drawn interest from the Middle East, Europe and Southeast Asia for its ability to fire both guided and unguided rockets, providing versatile firepower for a range of battlefield scenarios. (Hanwha Aerospace)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Corporate Korea to convene strategy meetings to navigate uncertainties
-
SNU medical professors begin indefinite walkout
-
Yoon returns amid tensions over Putin's Pyongyang visit