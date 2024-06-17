Home

    Top 4 conglomerates convene strategy meetings to navigate uncertainties

    [AtoZ into Korean Mind] Korea's broken ladder of social mobility

    Doctors to go on indefinite walkout as government rejects final demands

    Yoon visits ancient Uzbek city, wraps up Central Asia trip

    [Weekender] IV drips: A quick energy shot for overworked Koreans

    Putin’s Pyongyang trip highlights need for bond in isolation

    Yoon returns amid tensions over Putin's Pyongyang visit

    [KH explains] Why Korean battery companies are key to Tesla's 2170 upgrade strategy

    [Drama Tour] Follow Suwon’s fortress to find traces of ‘Lovely Runner’

    Korea to promote eco-friendly albums in K-pop industry

[Photo News] Hanwha's rocket system in Paris

By Korea Herald

Published : June 17, 2024 - 13:56

Korean defense giant Hanwha Aerospace and defense electronics provider Hanwha Systems are presenting their latest advancements at Eurosatory 2024, the world’s largest defense exhibition, held in Paris this week. The highlight is Hanwha Aerospace's Chunmoo guided weapon system -- a versatile, self-propelled multiple-launch rocket system that has drawn interest from the Middle East, Europe and Southeast Asia for its ability to fire both guided and unguided rockets, providing versatile firepower for a range of battlefield scenarios. (Hanwha Aerospace)

