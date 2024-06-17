Pastor in luxury bag scandal booked for defamation, illegal electioneering

Most Popular
Pastor in luxury bag scandal booked for defamation, illegal electioneeringBy Yonhap
Published : June 17, 2024 - 10:22
A Korean American pastor at the center of a luxury bag scandal involving first lady Kim Keon Hee has been under a police investigation on charges of defaming a ruling party lawmaker and engaging in illegal electioneering ahead of April's general elections, officials said Monday.
The pastor, named Choi Jae-young, has been booked for investigation for allegedly defaming Rep. Lee Chul-gyu of the ruling People Power Party by mentioning Lee and the first lady together during a lecture in March, according to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police.
The lawmaker has since filed a defamation complaint with police.
Choi is also accused of making remarks supportive of a candidate of the main opposition Democratic Party during a lecture in February in violation of a law that bans pastors and other religious professionals from using their status for election campaigns.
Further details were not available.
The luxury bag scandal has dealt a blow to President Yoon Suk Yeol since a video surfaced last year of the first lady receiving the Dior handbag, valued at around 3 million won ($2,200), from Choi armed with a hidden camera in September 2022. (Yonhap)
