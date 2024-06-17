Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Top 4 conglomerates convene strategy meetings to navigate uncertainties

    Top 4 conglomerates convene strategy meetings to navigate uncertainties
  2. 2

    [AtoZ into Korean Mind] Korea's broken ladder of social mobility

    [AtoZ into Korean Mind] Korea's broken ladder of social mobility
  3. 3

    Yoon visits ancient Uzbek city, wraps up Central Asia trip

    Yoon visits ancient Uzbek city, wraps up Central Asia trip
  4. 4

    Doctors to go on indefinite walkout as government rejects final demands

    Doctors to go on indefinite walkout as government rejects final demands
  5. 5

    [Weekender] IV drips: A quick energy shot for overworked Koreans

    [Weekender] IV drips: A quick energy shot for overworked Koreans
  1. 6

    Yoon returns amid tensions over Putin's Pyongyang visit

    Yoon returns amid tensions over Putin's Pyongyang visit
  2. 7

    Putin’s Pyongyang trip highlights need for bond in isolation

    Putin’s Pyongyang trip highlights need for bond in isolation
  3. 8

    [Drama Tour] Follow Suwon’s fortress to find traces of ‘Lovely Runner’

    [Drama Tour] Follow Suwon’s fortress to find traces of ‘Lovely Runner’
  4. 9

    [KH explains] Why Korean battery companies are key to Tesla's 2170 upgrade strategy

    [KH explains] Why Korean battery companies are key to Tesla's 2170 upgrade strategy
  5. 10

    No. of mosquitoes unusually high in June

    No. of mosquitoes unusually high in June
ssg
지나쌤

Pastor in luxury bag scandal booked for defamation, illegal electioneering

By Yonhap

Published : June 17, 2024 - 10:22

    • Link copied

Korean American pastor Choi Jae-young (center) appears before police for questioning on charges related to the luxury gift case involving the first lady on Thursday. (Yonhap) Korean American pastor Choi Jae-young (center) appears before police for questioning on charges related to the luxury gift case involving the first lady on Thursday. (Yonhap)

A Korean American pastor at the center of a luxury bag scandal involving first lady Kim Keon Hee has been under a police investigation on charges of defaming a ruling party lawmaker and engaging in illegal electioneering ahead of April's general elections, officials said Monday.

The pastor, named Choi Jae-young, has been booked for investigation for allegedly defaming Rep. Lee Chul-gyu of the ruling People Power Party by mentioning Lee and the first lady together during a lecture in March, according to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police.

The lawmaker has since filed a defamation complaint with police.

Choi is also accused of making remarks supportive of a candidate of the main opposition Democratic Party during a lecture in February in violation of a law that bans pastors and other religious professionals from using their status for election campaigns.

Further details were not available.

The luxury bag scandal has dealt a blow to President Yoon Suk Yeol since a video surfaced last year of the first lady receiving the Dior handbag, valued at around 3 million won ($2,200), from Choi armed with a hidden camera in September 2022. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines