S. Korea expresses commitment to continuing aid to Ukraine at peace summit

Government Policy Coordination Minister Bang Ki-seon (center) attends the Summit on Peace in Ukraine in Burgenstock, Switzerland. (Prime Minister Office)

South Korea expressed its commitment to continuing aid to war-torn Ukraine at an international peace summit in Switzerland last weekend, the Office for Government Policy Coordination said.

Government Policy Coordination Minister Bang Ki-seon attended the Summit on Peace in Ukraine in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on Saturday and Sunday, as South Korea's chief representative, according to his office.

Bang told a meeting Sunday that as a global pivotal state, South Korea has continued to express its firm support and solidarity with Ukraine, and provided aid in various areas as part of the Ukraine Peace and Solidarity Initiative announced by President Yoon Suk Yeol during his trip to Ukraine last July.

Bang also outlined South Korea's efforts to enhance Ukraine's farming capabilities and help developing countries experiencing a food crisis amid the war's impact on Ukraine's grain production and exports.

The minister held talks with officials from other nations participating in the summit, including Germany, Portugal and Mexico, on ways to strengthen cooperation for peace and reconstruction in Ukraine.

The summit brought together some 100 leaders and senior officials from 57 countries to discuss ways to end the war and restore peace in Ukraine. (Yonhap)