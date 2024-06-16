[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈신체, 건강, 의학〉

1. diarrhea [dàiəríːə] 설사

dia(through)+rrhea(flow라는 뜻)로 구성된 단어. ‘흐른다’는 의미를 담고 있으며 ‘설사’를 뜻한다. 특히 배변에 관련된 말은 잘못 표현하면 아주 우스꽝스러워지기 쉬운데 ‘변’을 지칭하는 가장 중립적인 표현은 feces이며 ‘변을 보다’는 defecate라고 한다. defecate을 make a bowel movement처럼 말하기도 한다.

One of the unfortunate side effects of food poisoning is diarrhea.

식중독의 불행한 부작용 중 하나가 설사다.

● 그는 설사 때문에 공을 잘 던지지 못했다고 말했다.

He said that diarrhea caused poor pitching.

2. dyslexia [disléksiə] 난독증

dys(abnormal)+lexia(lecture와 같은 어원으로 word를 뜻함)로 이뤄진 단어다. 글을 읽거나 쓰는 데 어려움이 있는 ‘난독증’을 뜻한다. 글을 잘못 읽거나 스펠링이 틀리는 간단한 실수를 농담조로 표현하는 경우에도 쓴다.

The child often inverted letters, leading his teacher to suspect that he may be dyslexic.

그 아이는 글자의 순서를 뒤집곤 했는데, 그 때문에 선생님은 난독증이 있는 게 아닌가 의심했다.

● 그는 한때 난독증 진단을 받았으나 이를 극복하고 유명한 영화배우가 되었다.

He once was diagnosed with dyslexia, but he overcame it and became a famous actor.

3. flaky [fléiki] 각질이 생기는

‘눈송이’를 snowflake라고 하는데, 여기서 flake는 ‘작은 조각’을 의미한다. flaky는 피부에 작은 조각, 즉 각질이 생기는 상태를 말한다. 작은 비늘이 생기는 것을 뜻하는 scaly도 비슷한 단어다.

The dry winter weather makes my skin very flaky, requiring me to use a lot of moisturizing lotion.

건조한 날씨로 피부에 각질이 많아져서 보습 로션을 많이 써야 했다.

● 건조하고 각질이 많으며 가려운 피부가 아토피 피부염의 기본적인 증상이다.

Dry, flaky and itchy skin is the basic symptom of Atopic Dermatitis.

4. fraternal [frətə́ːrnl] 이란성의

미국 대학의 남학생 클럽을 뜻하는 fraternity와 어원이 같다. frater-가 brother를 뜻하므로 ‘형제의’, ‘형제다운’이라는 의미를 지닌다. fraternal twin은 ‘이란성 쌍둥이’를 말하며, 일란성 쌍둥이는 identical twin이라고 한다.

Fraternal twins share up to 50% of their genes and are not necessarily identical.

이란성 쌍둥이는 유전자의 50% 이하만 공유하며 서로 반드시 똑같은 것은 아니다.

● 안젤리나 졸리와 브래드 피트는 이란성 쌍둥이의 부모가 되었다.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt became parents to fraternal twins.

5. hallucinate [həlúːsənèit] 환각을 느끼다

헛것이 보이거나 들리는 환각 증세를 의미한다.

After accidentally taking a hit of acid, Steve began to hallucinate and ran out of the room in a panic. 실수로 마약을 하게 된 후 스티브는 환각 증세가 느껴지기 시작했고 공황 상태에서 밖으로 뛰쳐나갔다.

● 실수로 진통제를 많이 먹어서 그는 환각 증세를 느꼈다.

Accidentally taking too many pain killers made him hallucinate.

6. hemorrhage [héməridʒ] 출혈

의학 용어 ‘출혈’이지만, 우리말로 손실이 심할 때 ‘출혈이 심하다’라고 하듯 금전적인 손실을 의미하기도 한다. 동사로 ‘잃다’, ‘손실을 보다’라는 뜻이 되기도 한다.

Even when he made a strict spending plan for a given week, NYC was so expensive that he often felt like he was hemorrhaging money.

그는 매주 엄격한 지출 계획을 짜놓고도 뉴욕에서는 물가가 비싸서 마치 돈을 잃는 것 같은 생각이 들곤 했다.

● 머리를 세게 맞은 후에 존스는 병원으로 급히 옮겨졌고 심한 뇌출혈이라는 진단을 받았다.

After getting hit on the head, Jones was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with a severe cerebral hemorrhage.

7. hepatitis [hèpətáitis] 간염

hepat(‘간’을 뜻함)+itis(‘염증’을 뜻하는 접미사)로 구성되어 ‘간염’을 뜻한다(arthritis 항목 참조).

Hepatitis, a liver disease that weakens the immune system, can be fatal if left untreated.

면역체계를 약화시키는 간의 염증인 간염은 치료하지 않고 방치하면 치명적일 수 있다.

● 잘못된 음주 습관은 알코올성 간염을 유발할 수 있다.

An improper drinking habit can lead to alcoholic hepatitis.

8. knuckle [nʌ́kl] 손가락 관절, 손마디

‘너클 볼(knuckle ball)’이라는 야구 용어에서 보듯 손가락 관절을 가리키며, 아래 예문처럼 손가락 관절을 꺾어 소리를 내는 것을 crack one’s knuckles라고 한다.

His mother warned him not to crack his knuckles or he'd have arthritis when he got older.

그의 어머니는 손가락 관절 꺾는 것을 그만두지 않으면 나이 먹어서 관절염에 걸린다고 주의를 주었다.

● 평생 쟁기를 잡은 그의 손마디는 울퉁불퉁했다.

After plowing fields all his life, his knuckles were lumpy.