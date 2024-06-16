[Graphic News] Son Heung-min named 10th-best forward

ESPN’s FC 100 has ranked Son Heung-min among the world’s top soccer players, placing him 10th in the forwards category.

The FC 100 list features the world’s top 100 soccer players, with selections divided into 10 goalkeepers, 30 defenders, 30 midfielders and 30 forwards.

Son, ranked 10th among forwards, received praise from ESPN: “One of the most steadily successful players — and best finishers — in the Premier League kept right on going at age 31 this season.”

Topping the forwards category in this year’s FC 100 is Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid, followed by Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).