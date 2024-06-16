[Graphic News] Son Heung-min named 10th-best forward

Most Popular
-
1
Top 4 conglomerates convene strategy meetings to navigate uncertainties
-
2
[AtoZ into Korean Mind] Korea's broken ladder of social mobility
-
3
Yoon visits ancient Uzbek city, wraps up Central Asia trip
-
4
Doctors to go on indefinite walkout as government rejects final demands
-
5
[Weekender] IV drips: A quick energy shot for overworked Koreans
-
6
Yoon returns amid tensions over Putin's Pyongyang visit
-
7
Putin’s Pyongyang trip highlights need for bond in isolation
-
8
[Drama Tour] Follow Suwon’s fortress to find traces of ‘Lovely Runner’
-
9
[KH explains] Why Korean battery companies are key to Tesla's 2170 upgrade strategy
-
10
No. of mosquitoes unusually high in June
[Graphic News] Son Heung-min named 10th-best forwardBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : June 17, 2024 - 08:01
ESPN’s FC 100 has ranked Son Heung-min among the world’s top soccer players, placing him 10th in the forwards category.
The FC 100 list features the world’s top 100 soccer players, with selections divided into 10 goalkeepers, 30 defenders, 30 midfielders and 30 forwards.
Son, ranked 10th among forwards, received praise from ESPN: “One of the most steadily successful players — and best finishers — in the Premier League kept right on going at age 31 this season.”
Topping the forwards category in this year’s FC 100 is Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid, followed by Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).
More from Headlines
-
Corporate Korea to convene strategy meetings to navigate uncertainties
-
SNU medical professors begin indefinite walkout
-
Yoon returns amid tensions over Putin's Pyongyang visit