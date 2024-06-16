[Test Drive] New Mini Countryman not so mini anymore

BMW Group’s premium compact car brand Mini has come back with a bigger, simpler and more digitalized model -- the new Mini Countryman -- as it aims to expand its turf.

The Korea Herald participated in the Mini Countryman’s launch ceremony and media test drive event in Seoul on Thursday. The newest, third-generation Mini Countryman marked the product’s first fully changed model since its second-generation model was launched in 2017.

The car's most distinguishable features are its larger size and its new headlamp design.

The new Mini Countryman does not feel so “mini” anymore despite its compact sports utility vehicle heritage. In fact, the latest model measures 4,445 millimeters in length, 1,845 mm in width and 1,660 mm in height, having increased by 150 mm, 25 mm and 105 mm, respectively, from the previous model.

“Through the new Mini Countryman, Mini is going to boldly expand its territory from the small vehicle sector to a bigger segment,” said Jung Soo-won, head of Mini Korea, during the launch ceremony before the test drive.

Mini’s signature, traditional circular headlights also went through a somewhat dramatic makeover. The shape of the headlights became more edgy and less round, donning more sharpness. Oliver Heilmer, head of design for the Mini brand, used the expression “charismatic simplicity” to describe the new Mini family’s fresh design principle. The new design certainly looked more futuristic while maintaining the brand’s decadeslong heritage.

In accordance with the bigger body, the new Mini Countryman’s interior is much more spacious than the previous model. The rear seats have enough legroom and headroom for an adult male with a height of 185 centimeters. The trunk offers up to 1,530 liters of loading space if the rear seats are folded.

The dashboard is as simple as it can get with the introduction of the world’s first circular organic light-emitting display in the automotive industry developed by Samsung Display.