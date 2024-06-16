Home

[Photo News] Tradition meets technology

By Korea Herald

Published : June 16, 2024 - 13:54

LG Electronics said Sunday it has unveiled its new brand experience zone, called “Another Hanok,” for its latest energy-efficient home appliances, in Madrid, Spain. Styled on a traditional Korean house or "hanok," the net-zero space features the company’s artificial intelligence-based heating, ventilation and air conditioning solutions for corporate clients. (LG Electronics)

