Household loans from 5 major banks expand over W2.1tr as of mid-June

Household loans from 5 major banks expand over W2.1tr as of mid-JuneBy Yonhap
Published : June 16, 2024 - 11:05
Household loans extended by five major lenders in South Korea have risen more than 2.1 trillion won ($1.5 billion) so far this month, industry data showed Sunday.
Outstanding household loans extended by the five top lenders reached 705.4 trillion won as of June 13, compared with 703.2 trillion won at the end of last month, according to the data compiled by Yonhap News Agency.
The monthly tally is expected to grow for the third consecutive month in June, following an on-month increase of 5.2 trillion won in May and 4.4 trillion won in April. (Yonhap)
